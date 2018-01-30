How Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Came to Love the Least Favorite Part of Her Body

Khloé Kardashian is full of body positive pick-me-up quotes, but that doesn't mean she hasn't had her fair share of struggles. The reality star used to have trouble with what she considered her "least favorite body part" for years before she took action.

In a post on her app on Tuesday, Kardashian explained that her former least favorite body part is also the hardest to tone, but ultimately became something she loves to show off.

"For years, my least favorite body parts were my arms," she explained.

"They have been the hardest to tone and always the hardest to maintain. If I gain any bit of weight, it normally goes to my arms. WTF, right? For so many years, I always wore things that covered them up. But once I got defined arms, it made me so proud of myself! I've worked really hard for every muscular nook and cranny on my body, so I really loved showing my arms off."

That hard work wasn't easy, but she's open about what went into it. Kardashian explained last week how she drastically changed the way her arms looked through exercise and changing her diet. There's one exercise in particular that she credits with transforming her arms.

“Doing push-ups on an exercise ball totally changed my arms,” she said.

Clearly, the push-ups have paid off.