Khloé Kardashian Teases Her Baby Bump in GoT-Themed Halloween Costume

Fans believe Khloé Kardashian took advantage of the spookiest night of the year to confirm her pregnancy.

On Monday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated Halloween, slaying a Game of Thrones-themed costume along with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The expectant reality show mainstay, who has played coy about her pregnancy since the news broke in September, appeared to finally (maybe!) confirm the rumors, as she flashed a hint of bump and referred to the NBA star as "daddy" in a series of Snapchat videos.

The 33-year-old dressed up as the Daenerys Targaryen to Thompson's Khal Drogo, and took home the award for best couple's costume. "You looking handsome," she remarked on the social media platform.

And, as she gave a closer glimpse of the award-winning getup, fans were quick to notice a hint of baby bump.

To add more fuel to the fodder, another video snap, which shows the Cleveland Cavaliers forward posing in costume, was teasingly captioned: "That's daddy."

Now, if only pregnant sister Kylie Jenner would follow suit and give us some clues!