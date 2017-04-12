Khloé Kardashian Is Talking Babies with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is thinking next steps with her NBA player beau. The reality star started dating 26-year-old Tristan Thompson last fall and says she would definitely accept a proposal from the athlete.

“Yes, I would,” she told ES Magazine when asked whether she’d get engaged to Thompson. “Tristan’s morals and ethics are everything I’ve wanted and need in my life,” she said, adding she’s “never been in this type of love.”

And the two have even discussed having children together in the future. “I would love to have a family,” she said. “We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father [he has a 4-month-old with ex Jordan Craig], and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

“I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking,’” she said. “I feel in my soul it will happen.”

We’re hoping KoKo finds the happiness she deserves.