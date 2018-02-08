Khloé Kardashian Says She Was Surprised to Get Pregnant Naturally

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy might have been an unexpected surprise, but the reality star has been ready for motherhood for quite some time.

As the fitness mogul prepares to welcome her first child with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, she admitted that she once considered surrogacy during a new interview with UK TV show Lorraine on Thursday.

“I thought about [surrogacy] at one point then it just didn’t cross my mind, so when I got pregnant I was so surprised,” she said, confessing that she contemplated welcoming a baby the same way older sister Kim opted for with her third child, Chicago West.

“It feels good to announce [my pregnancy] and wear tight clothes," the 33-year-old quipped to host Ross King, before taking a more serious tone while opening up about her surprising path to motherhood following years of fertility struggles. “Pregnancy puts so many things into perspective. People say once you have a baby life begins,” she reflected.

For years, the Revenge Body host has publicly detailed her issues with conception on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, including an episode, which aired earlier this year, where she was told by her doctor that she had fewer follicles than a normal woman her age.

Additionally, the star previously revealed in 2013 that she had a hormone imbalance, which required strictly scheduled injections to stabilize them.

Khloé originally said that she turned to IVF and considered other alternatives for pregnancy, but later revealed she stopped treatments and “fake tried” to conceive when her marriage to ex-husband, Lamar Odom, became rocky.

While it hasn't been a smooth road to becoming a mom, Kardashian believes the timing couldn’t be better. “I’m so happy this is happening in my life right now,” she said. “I feel so ready.”