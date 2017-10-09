Khloé Kardashian Shut Down Fans Who Thought They Saw Her Baby Bump

Last week, Khloé Kardashian dropped some sexy new photos to promote new leather miniskirts from her clothing line, Good American, and fans were quick to speculate that they spotted a tiny baby bump in the pics. While People has confirmed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is expecting, Khloé herself has not yet directly addressed her pregnancy. However, she did speak out to shut down the rumors that a budding baby belly was visible in the Good American photos.

“This is just a peplum shirt. It flares out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin…” she commented on her own photograph, shutting down the speculation that she was showing off a baby bump.

Since news of her pregnancy broke, the 33-year-old reality star has been showing off her abs in mirror selfies and on Saturday stepped out in a figure-hugging ensemble of slim-fit pant and a belted jacket.

We’ll be on high alert for the next time Khloé (and her 20-year-old pregnant sister Kylie Jenner) make another public appearance. Until then, KoKo's word goes: That was not, in fact, a baby bump.