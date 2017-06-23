Khloé Kardashian Just Can't Stop with the Sheer Bodysuits

by: Isabel Jones
June 23, 2017 @ 11:15 AM

Khloé Kardashian can’t stop, won’t stop flooding our Insta’ feeds with ultra-sexy nude bodysuit photos.

TBH, we don’t blame her—she’s absolutely slaying the of-the-moment trend. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the bodysuits in question are straight from her own body-positive fashion brand, Good American.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVnc7zjFe86/?taken-by=khloekardashian

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVilexDl8Bb/?taken-by=khloekardashian

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVpdVVLFFdz/?taken-by=khloekardashian

Damn, girl!

On Thursday, the reality star posted the ultimate NSFW glamour shot on Instagram. Kardashian struck a sultry pose in a black armchair, sipping an iced Starbucks beverage while clad in a mesh bodysuit reading “GOOD” in crystal lettering across the bust ($159; goodamerican.com). “Just waiting on baby like....,” the entrepreneur captioned her sassy snap.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVp8Ssjlpe0/?taken-by=khloekardashian

Just waiting on baby like....

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Fun fact: Khloé actually tagged her beau, NBA player Tristan Thompson, in the photo. Everyone knows that Instagram tagging is the ultimate relationship milestone, right? OK, maybe not, but we are pretty hopeful about the couple’s future—they’ve talked about starting a family together, after all.

RELATED: You Can Finally Buy the Good American Bodysuits that Contour Your Waist

Shop the Kardashian-approved line of see-through bodysuits here.

