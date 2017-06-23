Khloé Kardashian Just Can't Stop with the Sheer Bodysuits

Khloé Kardashian can’t stop, won’t stop flooding our Insta’ feeds with ultra-sexy nude bodysuit photos.

TBH, we don’t blame her—she’s absolutely slaying the of-the-moment trend. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the bodysuits in question are straight from her own body-positive fashion brand, Good American.

Damn, girl!

On Thursday, the reality star posted the ultimate NSFW glamour shot on Instagram. Kardashian struck a sultry pose in a black armchair, sipping an iced Starbucks beverage while clad in a mesh bodysuit reading “GOOD” in crystal lettering across the bust ($159; goodamerican.com). “Just waiting on baby like....,” the entrepreneur captioned her sassy snap.

Just waiting on baby like.... A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Fun fact: Khloé actually tagged her beau, NBA player Tristan Thompson, in the photo. Everyone knows that Instagram tagging is the ultimate relationship milestone, right? OK, maybe not, but we are pretty hopeful about the couple’s future—they’ve talked about starting a family together, after all.

