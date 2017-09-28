Khloé Kardashian Posts a Very Sexy Instagram Following Pregnancy News

Khloé Kardashian may have a baby on the way with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but you wouldn't know it from looking at her Instagram. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a very sexy photo of herself in a piece from her Good American line, and there isn't a baby bump in sight.

"Our @goodamerican Chunky Zip bodysuit just dropped in black and red in a full and inclusive size range!! Get yours now ladies on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodBody," she wrote alongside the photo, which shows her sitting on a flight of stairs in the aforementioned bodysuit.

In typical KarJenner fashion, she looks amazing with her blonde bob styled in loose waves and an on-point makeup look that includes a bold red lip.

While sources confirmed that Khloé is "thrilled" to be expecting her first child, she has yet to confirm the news herself, which may be why she chose to share a pre-baby photo. We'll have to wait and see!