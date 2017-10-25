We Finally Know the Sex of Khloé Kardashian's Baby

Rejoice: More baby news out of the Kardashian Korner this week!

After a month of silence from the Kardashian kamp regarding both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s respective pregnancies, the sex of Khloé’s baby has finally been revealed.

Shortly after news of Jenner’s pregnancy broke, sources confirmed to People that the 20-year-old was having a girl (despite what her social media presence may otherwise hint). Kim Kardashian West is also reportedly expecting a baby girl early next year, via surrogate. Khloé’s pregnancy has been kept even closer to the vest that those of her sisters, and the sex of her baby with NBA player Tristan Thompson has only just been leaked.

*Drumroll* ... People confirms through sources that the 33-year-old Good American founder is expecting a … BOY! So Reign and Saint will have another male cousin among their ranks!

Aww, we bet Khloé’s so excited to welcome a baby boy into her family of strong women.

Congratulations to all the expectant family members!