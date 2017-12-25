Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Cradles Her Baby Bump in a Glittering Jumpsuit

As the Kar-Jenners rang in Christmas Eve with plenty of social media-worthy moments, expectant mom Khloé Kardashian decided to gift fans with the ultimate holiday present: an unfiltered view of her growing baby bump.

After playing coy amid pregnancy rumors, the reality star officially came clean last week via Instagram, revealing that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Following months of ducking the spotlight with any photos that gave away her former secret, the mom-to-be happily showed off her pregnant curves in a silver fringed jumpsuit, featuring peek-a-boo panels.

During the glam bash, Kardashian was finally ready for her close-up—with a gray fur coat draped around her shoulders and her platinum locks pulled into a perky ponytail—and made a cameo on sister Kim’s Snapchat.

The 33-year-old offered a view of her new body from all angles, and even tenderly rubbed her baby bump, teasing fans: "I know what you guys all really want to see.”

We’re hoping to see Khloé continue to bump along into the New Year!