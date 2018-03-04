Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Gender of Her Baby with Tristan Thompson, and Fans Are Confused

Isabel Jones
Mar 04, 2018 @ 10:45 am

Khloé Kardashian just threw a major curveball.

The reality star, who is eight-months pregnant, just revealed that she’s having a baby girl, and fans are seriously shook.

Since news of the 33-year-old’s pregnancy broke in late September, we’ve heard that Kardashian and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, were expecting a baby boy. Multiple sources confirmed Khloé was having a boy to People in October, but Khloé had a surprise in store ...

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

The Good American co-founder revealed the sex of her baby on the March 4 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After the episode aired, Kardashian tweeted her own confirmation and gave a shout out to her baby’s soon-to-be cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West.

And fans weren’t the only ones thrown by the news. Kardashian herself was convinced she was having a boy.

OK, so as for the false confirmations, we have two possibilities: 1) Kardashian sources were trying to throw people off the track, or 2) Khloé told friends she was having a boy before she actually had confirmation.

Fans took to Twitter to share their shock.

If Khloé was really trying to create a media stir, she definitely just did it.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!