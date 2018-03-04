Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Gender of Her Baby with Tristan Thompson, and Fans Are Confused

Khloé Kardashian just threw a major curveball.

The reality star, who is eight-months pregnant, just revealed that she’s having a baby girl, and fans are seriously shook.

Since news of the 33-year-old’s pregnancy broke in late September, we’ve heard that Kardashian and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, were expecting a baby boy. Multiple sources confirmed Khloé was having a boy to People in October, but Khloé had a surprise in store ...

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

The Good American co-founder revealed the sex of her baby on the March 4 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After the episode aired, Kardashian tweeted her own confirmation and gave a shout out to her baby’s soon-to-be cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

And fans weren’t the only ones thrown by the news. Kardashian herself was convinced she was having a boy.

Congratulations! Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having LOL only God knows what he’s doing 😘 https://t.co/wAdp5VPtSW — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

OK, so as for the false confirmations, we have two possibilities: 1) Kardashian sources were trying to throw people off the track, or 2) Khloé told friends she was having a boy before she actually had confirmation.

Fans took to Twitter to share their shock.

God is good but I FOR SURE thought it was a boy IM SHOOKETH — ً (@laurensadlibss) March 5, 2018

lmao they swore it was a boy — Zolynn . (@OfficialMikeaa_) March 5, 2018

If Khloé was really trying to create a media stir, she definitely just did it.