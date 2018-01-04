Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says She Won't Wear Maternity Clothes—at Least for Now

Even at six months pregnant, Khloé Kardashian is not ready to give up her beloved bodycon dresses.

While stopping in for a special appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing on Thursday, the reality star opened up about adjusting to life with a baby on board—dwindling wardrobe options included.

“At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst and no one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable,” Kardashian admitted.

Dressed in a curve-hugging white dressed underneath a dramatic silk August Getty Atelier duster, the expectant mom continued: “I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now.”

For the record, her baby bump-flaunting ensemble isn’t to blame. “The baby is on all my organs so I get out of breath just from walking,” she added. “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

It’s no secret that the mama-to-be has a weakness for figure-flattering numbers. While ringing in the end of her second trimester on Tuesday, fans were quick to note the fitness mogul’s incredibly svelte pregnant figure, as she modeled a fitted LBD on Instagram.

As she prepares for impending motherhood, the Revenge Body host couldn’t stop gushing over boyfriend and “great dad” Tristan Thompson, but that doesn't mean she's in a rush to make things official.

“Right now, I’m so loving the place I’m in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure,” she told the host about walking down the aisle again one day. “What’s meant to be will be.”