Khloé Kardashian Is Expecting Her First Child with Tristan Thompson

Looks like another Kardashian baby is on the way! Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with her 26-year-old boyfriend Tristan Thompson, People confirms.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source tells People. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle. Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloé doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore."

Adding, “This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

The couple began dating in September 2016, and her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers star progressed quickly. In the past, Khloé opened up about how solid their relationship, and in June during the finale of season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she revealed that Thompson wanted enough kids to start his own basketball team.

"He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely," she said. "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm not on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step."

The exciting announcement comes just days after sources revealed that the 36-year-old star's younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with her first child with rapper Travis Scott. In case all of these pregnancy announcements have made you forget—Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate. That means that there will be not one but three Kardashian-Jenners arriving in 2018.

The world may not be ready for all of the cuteness.