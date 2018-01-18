Why Khloé Kardashian Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret for So Long

When Khloé Kardashian announced her pregnancy to the world with an Instagram post of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a lot of her fans saw it coming. It had been confirmed from other sources before, and she was dialing up her maternity style while using little tricks to keep her baby bump as hidden as possible before she addressed the happy news herself.

But why did she keep her pregnancy a secret? Turns out, she had a solid reason, and she explained on her app Wednesday night what was going through her head as she dodged baby questions.

khloekardashian/Instagram

"Even though expecting a baby is SO exciting, the first trimester can be the worst. The worst part was keeping this major secret from my family, though! I'm with my sisters pretty much every single day, so it was hard to not be able to say why I was so sick or couldn't do certain things. We wanted to tell everybody at one time, which made things even more tricky—how do you get all those people together in one room?!—but it was so amazing when we finally did!" she wrote.

And as for why she waited?

RELATED: How Khloé Kardashian Hid Her Baby Bump for So Long

"Keeping the secret from the outside world wasn't as big of a deal for me," she explained. "I believe there are certain things that need to be held private and for yourself. It was beautiful to have something that was just ours."

Now that the cat (err, baby)'s out of the bag though, Kardashian seems happy to share bits of her maternity life with fans and family alike. And with only three months to go until baby Kardashian-Thompson is born, it won't be long until there's a new youngest Kardashian to keep up with.