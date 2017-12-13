This New Keeping Up with the Kardashians Trailer Teases Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal

In the latest trailer for the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it looks Khloé Kardashian might be revealing her baby news to friends and family.

In case you need a refresher, reports of the Good American founder’s first pregnancy made their way across the Internet in late September, but nearly three months have passed and not one of the Kar-Jenners has personally confirmed the news. The same goes for fellow expectant family member Kylie Jenner.

During the last 15 seconds of the latest KUWTK clip, a group of the Kar-Jenners and their friends begin exclaiming in disbelief, and an excited chorus of “What?” is heard throughout the crowd.

"Did you not know?" Kim Kardashian West asks her mother, Kris Jenner, to which she replies “No” incredulously, wiping her eyes.

In one shot, Khloé envelopes her friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq in a group hug.

“Oh my God,” an ecstatic Kourtney Kardashian sing-songs in the last scene.

All signs point to a Khloé K baby reveal, although I suppose we’ll have to wait until January to know for sure.