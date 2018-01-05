Khloé Kardashian's Camera Crew Knew About Her Pregnancy Before Any of Her Sisters

Now that Khloé Kardashian has officially unveiled her pregnancy, she seems ready to shout the news from the rooftops. She's talked about baby names with Ellen DeGeneres, posted Instagram after Instagram of chic maternity looks, and, now, she's revealing who was and was not surprised by her big baby news.

Interestingly, Kardashian's fans weren't the only ones she kept in the dark early into her pregnancy.

“So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I. We were the only ones that knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family,” Kardashian said on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Thursday. “He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing.”

Because it was documented on the show, Kardashian confirmed that the E! camera crew knew about her pregnancy well before her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and the also-pregnant Kylie Jenner.

“They did! I’ve known the crew since 2007, we’ve had pretty much, essentially the same crew. And they’ve been a part of so much, the best and the worst, in our lives,” Kardashian said.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Has Picked a Baby Boy Name, and It Doesn't Start with "K"

While her sisters were not informed of the pregnancy until later, Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan, had a hunch before she knew herself.

“First it was Tristan because he kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Be quiet I’m not pregnant.’ I was nauseous, not feeling well and he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal,” she said.

Now that everyone is well informed, it won't be as hard to keep up with this Kardashian once the new baby is born in a few short months.