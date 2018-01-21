So This Is Why Khloé Kardashian's Hair Has Been Getting Curlier During Pregnancy

khloekardashian/instagram

You're not imagining things—Khloé Kardashian's hair has gotten significantly curlier since she's been pregnant.

The 33-year-old reality TV star is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and yesterday, she took to Snapchat to explain why she's been styling her hair differently lately. In her video on social media, Kardashian explains that she can no longer get Brazilian Blowouts because she's pregnant, so her natural curl has been slowly returning to her hair.

"I've been Brazilian blow drying my hair for years because I want straight hair—you always want what you don't have," she explains. "But now that I'm pregnant, I can't do that, so my curl is slowly coming back."

Brazilian hair treatments are not typically recommended for pregnant women because of the chemicals involved in the process.

The Revenge Body host went on to say that she actually likes her curls now—even if they're a bit frizzy at the moment. Maybe a beauty shakeup was just what she needed?

Kardashian will be able to go back to her hair straightening when she becomes a mom in a few months, but maybe she'll decide to keep the curls for a while. We're digging the new look!