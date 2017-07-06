North West Appears to Approve of Aunt Khloé's Beau Tristan Thompson

by: Isabel Jones
July 6, 2017 @ 2:00 PM

Things appear to be going well between Khloé Kardashian and her basketball player beau, Tristan Thompson.

Nearly a year has passed since reports of the pair’s romance first arose and this past June the reality star even went as far as to admit that she and the 26-year-old NBA star have discussed starting a family together.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Thompson and Kardashian upped the ante once more by hosting a joint party for their friends and family. I mean, it doesn’t get much more perfectly #RelationshipGoals than that—well, pre-engagement at least …

Thompson really proved himself at the bash. The athlete went and above and beyond and bonded with one of Khloé’s most important confidants, her 4-year-old niece, North West.

West sandwiched herself between her aunt and Thompson at the event’s photo booth, the latter of whom planted a sweet kiss on her cheek.

khlomoney/Snapchat

Kardashian’s niece even posed with just Thompson, smiling big as she clung to Tristan’s shoulder.

khlomoney/Snapchat

No pressure, Khloé, but this guy seems to be the real deal.

