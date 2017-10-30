Khloé Kardashian’s Maternity Style Now Involves Velvet Robes

Olivia Bahou
Oct 30, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Khloé Kardashian is taking her comfortable maternity style to the next level and it now includes velvet duster coats and slouchy sweatpants. The reality star stepped out for the Bloomingdale's launch of her clothing line, Good American, on Saturday in what might be her comfiest maternity look yet.

Kardashian went monochrome in all black, pairing a skintight tank with a pair of slouchy plush sweatpants. She brought the look together with a floor-length velvet duster cost and pointed-toe ankle booties. The mom-to-be kept her makeup and accessories minimal, wearing a glossy nude lip and a diamond necklace to glam it up a bit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Since news of her first pregnancy broke, Kardashian has been keeping it simple in the style department, opting for comfortable ensembles rather than her typical body-hugging looks. On Thursday, the star celebrated the launch of Good American and VFILE’s pop-up shop in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood in an oversize sweatshirt and zero pants.

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Takes N.Y.C in a Curve-Hugging Top and Skinny Jeans

It looks like this mom-to-be is definitely putting comfort first as she awaits the birth of her first child early next year.

We can’t wait to see what maternity looks she comes up with next.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with Good American on top of it to have and be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. Yes. She's really happy. [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!