Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Takes a Page Out of Kim’s Maternity Style Playbook

Khloé Kardashian stepped out for a fro-yo run on Thursday with her sister Kim Kardashian West, and her style looked awfully similar to her big sister’s. The pregnant star paired a figure-hugging brown dress with a lighter shaded coat, which she left it open to show off her six-month-pregnant bump.

Even more impressive were her towering two-toned heels, which perfectly color-coordinated with both her dress and jacket. An oversize pair of sunglasses completed the look. Though we now know that Kim’s hubby Kanye West would not approve of her shades, the rest of her outfit looks very Kim circa her pregnancy with Saint West.

During the expectant star's ice cream outing with her sister—if you look closely in the background, you’ll see Kim Kardashian West going in for a bite—at California's Topanga Mall, and even surprised her sis with a flash mob. With cameras rolling (for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, no doubt), Khloé and Kourtney surprised their sister with a flash mob. Kourt nailed the routine, and pregnant Koko even joined in (wearing heels, no less).

OMG you guys!!!! I just experienced a flash mob!!!! @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian & @ForeverKhadijah surprised me with a flash mob in the middle of the mall! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 12, 2018

It was like we went back in time to 2011! Flash mob!!! https://t.co/L6jYBPk4Pt — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 12, 2018

This isn’t the only bump-hugging dress the expectant star wore this week. On Thursday, Tracy Romulus shared a photo of herself and Khloé, her “pregnant twin,” in matching Naked Wardrobe dresses ($40; nakedwardrobe.com) and Yeezy boots.

“I’ve been feeling like such a whale lately and so frustrated with getting dressed in the morning but felt so much better after seeing how gorgeous and glowing Khloé looked in our non-pregnancy pregnancy outfit,” she wrote.

Glowing indeed.