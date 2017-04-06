Khloé Kardashian Goes for It, Pairing Sweats with Lingerie

Leave it to Khloé K. to pair a sexy lace bodysuit and a pair of sweats, and look like she just walked off a runway.

The 32-year-old reality star and Good American designer stepped out in Calabasas, Calif., on Wednesday wearing a Gooseberry bodysuit, black sweatpants, a simple hoodie, and a pair of Givenchy logo slides ($295; shop.nordstrom.com). With an ensemble like that, we’re not sure whether Khloé was gearing up to hit the gym or the club.

With her long blonde locks cascading over both shoulders and her skin glowing in the California sun, the youngest Kardashian sis looks photoshoot ready. Regardless of her intent, we’re in awe of this unconventional sartorial concoction.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian’s Book Club Picks Are Way NSFW

Take it from Khloé, sweats and NSFW lingerie is a major DO.