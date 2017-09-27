Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Are Both Due Around the Same Time

The KarJenners are currently experiencing a baby boom, and it looks like two of the newest bundles of joy will arrive at the same time! According to People, both Kylie Jenner and her older sister Khloé Kardashian are four months along, and they couldn't be happier about sharing this experience together.

"Kylie is over the moon about her pregnancy. Khloé, 33, and Kylie, 20, are both due around the same time. They are approximately four months along,” a source tells People.

“Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own family. She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloé,” the insider continues, adding, “They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters.”

Khloé and Kylie have always been especially close, so we're not surprised that they're excited about being pregnant at the same time. However, they're not the only sisters who will soon welcome a baby. Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate in early 2018.

News that Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together broke today less than a week after sources confirmed that Jenner is pregnant with her significant other Travis Scott's baby.