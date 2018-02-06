Did Khloé Kardashian Just Reveal the First Initial of Kylie Jenner's Baby Name?

Kylie Jenner might have just shared a major clue to her newborn baby’s moniker while returning to Snapchat for the first time since giving birth on Monday.

The lip kit mogul took to the social media app to share the beautiful congratulatory floral bouquets from family and friends, including one arrangement that appears to hint at the first initial of her daughter’s name.

If sister Khloé Kardashian’s arrangement of roses is any hint, the 20-year-old’s first child will be eschewing the family's signature “K” initial in favor of a name that starts with the letter “C.”

Kylie Jenner / Snapchat

Khloé—who is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson—sent the cosmetics entrepreneur pink, purple, and white flowers laid out in a “C”-shaped design, leading many to believe that the "Strong Looks Better Naked" author offered some major intel as to what Kylie decided to name her baby girl.

This would debunk popular fan theories that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mainstay named her daughter Butterfly, which was ignited due to the fact that she and boyfriend, Travis Scott, have matching tattoos of the insect, and because she was spotted wearing a butterfly necklace during her birth story video.

However, a source confirmed to E! News that the baby's name does have "some hidden meaning of a butterfly."

"Kylie decorated the baby's nursery in white, baby pink and there are butterfly accents," the source revealed. "Butterflies mean a lot to both Travis and Kylie and it's a symbol of their relationship and something special that they have created together." Could Chrysalis be a contender? We’re staying tuned!