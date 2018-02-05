Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Bare Their Naked Baby Bumps in Sister Snap

No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Once upon a time, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner took a picture together cradling their baby bumps while posing in their panties—and we have photo evidence. Sorry, Kim, but you're not the only Kar-Jenner who can break the Internet.

After responding to her sister's baby announcement with a sweet albeit short message on Twitter, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to keep the congratulations rolling in, and her methodology absolutely shocked social media.

"Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me," she wrote alongside a sister snap of the duo putting their pregnant bellies on full display in cropped sweaters and basic brief underwear.

She continued: "Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama."

Consider our minds blown.