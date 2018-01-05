Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says This Sibling Gives the Best Baby Advice

It's a contentious time in the ever-growing Kar-Jenner family. During a Thursday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, dished on all things baby: from how they broke the baby news to her fam to which of her sisters gives the best (albeit unsolicited) baby advice.

“A lot of it is unwanted. I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff,” the 33-year-old reality star revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel. “You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

Unsurprisingly, all the unwanted advice has lead to a few arguments. “We’ve been fighting a lot lately," Khloé admitted. "We never fight.”

The youngest Kardashian sister went on to explain one particularly brutal run-in with her oldest sister, who shares three children—Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3—with ex Scott Disick.

“[Kourtney] got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery," Khloé recalled. "I haven’t even decorated the nursery yet, the whole thing I wanted was a TV so far. And she [said], ‘I’m the worst person for ever wanting a TV.’ And when you’re breastfeeding or whatever, I need a TV. … She thinks she’s better than I because she doesn’t watch TV but I like TV shows.”

As for whether or not Kourtney and the rest of her siblings will be traveling to Cleveland for the baby's birth? “Watch out Ohio!" Khloé responded jokingly.

Watch Khloé's candid appearance on Kimmel in the video above.