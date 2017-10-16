Khloé Kardashian Can’t Keep Her Hands off Her Man in This Sweet Instagram Post

Khloé Kardashian is in love, and she couldn’t look any happier. The pregnant reality star took to Instagram to share a pic with her man, Tristan Thompson, on Monday, and their smooch is seriously rom-com worthy.

In the 'gram, Kardashian shows off her stunning bod in a figure-hugging black dress with see-through paneling around the knee. She styled her blonde lob in loose waves and completed the look with black Givenchy slides ($295; net-a-porter.com). Thompson coordinated in all black, from his shades to his shorts and even (almost) matching shoes. “My love,” the mom-to-be captioned her photo.

❤️ My Love ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Almost as picturesque as their smooch was the tropical background behind them. The couple stood in front of a pool overlooking the ocean with palm trees and lounge chairs visible in the distance.

It’s unclear whether this photo is new or if Khloé was feeling nostalgic and throwing it back to a happy vacation with her beau.

In the 'gram, there’s certainly no baby bump in sight, though there wasn’t this weekend either as Kardashian stepped out in San Francisco in a pair of high-waist jeans.

We’ll be waiting on the edge of our seats until this star personally confirms her pregnancy news. Until then, please enjoy KoKo and her man looking happy as ever.