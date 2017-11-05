Kris Jenner's Daughters Share Sweetest Messages for Her Birthday

It's Kris Jenner's birthday, and her daughters are ready to celebrate. To honor their mom's 62nd birthday, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share the sweet messages for Jenner.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner Couldn’t have asked for a better mom! Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!" Kardashian West wrote on Instagram alongside a chic selfie of the two of them showing off their new blonde 'dos.

Jenner's third oldest child, Khloé, also shared a too-cute message alongside several photos of the two of them. "Happy birthday mama!! You truly are a super hero in my eyes," she began the caption. Everything that you do, all the people you take care of and make sure are ok daily, the boss moves you make! I can't fathom how you do it all and still manage to look so fucking fabulous! If I get to be an ounce of who you are then I will be proud of myself!! I love you madly mom! Today and everyday you are Queen of the world bring on the martinis

Not to be outdone, Kourtney also shared a message to her mom. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother who is the perfect example of what it means to be living life to the fullest. You take each moment and make it a memory. Thank you for teaching me and my sisters how to be the women that we are today and the true value of family. With all my heart, I love you madly."

Aw, how sweet! The rest of Jenner's kids have yet to post on social, but we're sure they've wished the superstar momager a very happy birthday offline.