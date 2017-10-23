Meet Khloé Kardashian and Her Squad at Good American's Pop-Up Shop This Weekend

Shopping online is definitely convenient, but nothing beats trying things on before you buy. Well, you can finally get some face time with your favorite jeans because Good American is opening its first pop-up store next weekend in collaboration with the edgy boutique VFILES. On October 27 and October 28, you can check out the brand's trendy and size-inclusive merchandise in person if you're in the New York area.

Some of the popular jeans, bodysuits, and sweats that celebrities love will be available for purchase. And lucky shoppers will also get a chance to cop limited-edition products and items from the spanking new GOODIES collection, which has prices that start as low as 15 bucks.

Wait, there's more good news. Co-founders Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian will make in-store appearances throughout the weekend. And yes, some of the Good American squad members are stopping by, too.

Hopefully, this is a sign that an official store is in the works (our fingers are crossed). In the mean time, we're checking out some of Good American's new merchandise below.