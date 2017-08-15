Khloé Kardashian's Good American Line Is Launching Sweat Pants This Week

by: Isabel Jones
August 15, 2017 @ 3:30 PM

We have some GOOD news (all the puns intended)—Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand is launching a line of sweats.

The label's Good Sweats collection will be available this Thursday and promises to provide both comfort and flattery for EVERY. BODY. With a claim like that, you know the products must be Kardashian-approved.

Khloé backed our theory on Tuesday when she posted on Instagram to commemorate the launch.

The reality star 'grammed a photo of herself looking fierce in a high-cut black latex bodysuit, lace-up booties, and (of course) a pair of oatmeal-colored sweat pants.

“So proud to share that this Thursday we are launching our first ever @goodamerican GOOD SWEATS!!” Kardashian introduced the post, describing the aforementioned sweats as “The sexiest, most comfortable range of sweats EVER, designed to accentuate curves and complement your shape!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX0muQyFO_R/?taken-by=khloekardashian

Count us in, KoKo—we haven’t been this excited since Kylie’s lip kit!

RELATED: How to Master a Polished Ponytail Like Khloé Kardashian

The collection officially launches Thursday, Aug. 17, 12 p.m. ET. Head to goodamerican.com then to get yours.

