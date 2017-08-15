Khloé Kardashian's Good American Line Is Launching Sweat Pants This Week

We have some GOOD news (all the puns intended)—Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand is launching a line of sweats.

The label's Good Sweats collection will be available this Thursday and promises to provide both comfort and flattery for EVERY. BODY. With a claim like that, you know the products must be Kardashian-approved.

Khloé backed our theory on Tuesday when she posted on Instagram to commemorate the launch.

The reality star 'grammed a photo of herself looking fierce in a high-cut black latex bodysuit, lace-up booties, and (of course) a pair of oatmeal-colored sweat pants.

“So proud to share that this Thursday we are launching our first ever @goodamerican GOOD SWEATS!!” Kardashian introduced the post, describing the aforementioned sweats as “The sexiest, most comfortable range of sweats EVER, designed to accentuate curves and complement your shape!!”

Count us in, KoKo—we haven’t been this excited since Kylie’s lip kit!

The collection officially launches Thursday, Aug. 17, 12 p.m. ET. Head to goodamerican.com then to get yours.