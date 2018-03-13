Khloé Kardashian Announces Good American Maternity Line Launch Date—and It's Really Soon  

Khloé Kardashian's Good American maternity line, Good Mama, officially has a launch date! On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mom-to-be shared the details on her Instagram page, and fans will only have to wait a few days to scoop up a pair of her maternity jeans.

"@goodamerican #GoodMama Launches Thursday 3.15.2018," she posted along with a striking photo of her modeling the jeans in front of a light pink background.

Back in January Kardashian revealed on Snapchat and Instagram stories that she was putting the finishing touches on the collection. “I’m really excited because I received the first prototypes of our Good American denim,” said Kardashian. “[Co-founder Emma Grede] and I have been working on this for six months, even before I got pregnant, which is crazy. I feel like we’re just putting things into the universe — ‘Ask, believe and receive,’ I’m all about it.”

“We’ve been working on a maternity denim line called Good Mama,” she continued. “I really miss wearing jeans during my pregnancy. I think you look so cute and chic, and there’s only so many dresses or leggings I could wear every day.”

While our only glimpse of the collection so far was via her social media in January and today's shot, Kardashian promises they're not only cute but comfortable. “They’re so cute, though. They fit so well,” she said. “These are a dream. I’ve never worn maternity denim before, so I’m really excited.”