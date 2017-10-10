Here's How You Can Become a Member of Khloé Kardashian's Good Squad

While the world is focused on Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy, the star is busy working hard on her denim brand Good American.

The label just celebrated its one-year anniversary this past weekend, and Kardashian and co-founder Emma Grede are already thinking about the company's future faces. In 2018, Good American will officially hold an open casting call for its newest campaign, and all body types are welcome.

This is one of the top questions we get for @goodamerican!! We are now officially casting for our 2018 #GOODSQUAD!! No matter your size, shape or heritage, apply by October 13 on goodamerican.com/casting and you could be in our next campaign!! #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

"This is one of the top questions we get for @goodamerican," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star began her Instagram call-out alongside a smattering of models the brand has inducted into its Good Squad over the past year.

"We are now officially casting for our 2018 #GOODSQUAD," she continued. "No matter your size, shape or heritage, apply by October 13 on goodamerican.com/casting and you could be in our next campaign!! #GoodAmerican."

Current members of the squad include, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Ming Lee Simmons, Shanina Shaik, and a whole host of other beautiful women. Sound like the inclusive crew you'd love to rub elbows with? Apply here.