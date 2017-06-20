Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped New Details About Her Good American Bodysuits

Khloé Kardashian is all about embracing her curves. That’s why, back in March, she crafted a collection of skinny jeans made for women of all sizes, ranging from size 00-24, for her Good American denim label. Now, the reality star will add bodysuits to the mix, another staple that should be apart of your wardrobe rotation, stat!

Despite the drama-filled design journey, Kardashian officially announced the launch of the 11-piece collection that she designed with her partner Emma Grede—wife of Jens Grede, Frame denim’s co-founder.

“I’ve been keeping this a secret for almost a year and I am so excited to share that our @goodamerican collection of bodysuits, GOOD BODY, is launching THIS THURSDAY at 9am PST,” she captioned a photo of herself that shows off her slim figure in a black scoop neck design with see-through lace panels.

Kardashian continued her message, mentioning her penchant for the figure-flattering basic, which she and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan have either dressed up for the red carpet underneath a tailored blazer, or simply paired with sweats and heels.

“You guys know I'm obsessed with bodysuits, and I wanted to give you all something that is a natural fit for GA, and like all of our products, designed to fit your body!”

She ended her note with some encouraging words about body positivity. “I’m so incredibly blown away that I'm able to be living this dream! Love your curves, ladies!! Love your body! Love your selves! And most importantly, let's continue to empower one another! #GoodSquad #GoodBody.”

And the Kardashian takeover continues!