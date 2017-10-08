Khloé K Just Made Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Reveal

Khloé Kardashian has been laying low since news of her pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson broke at the end of September. However, the 33-year-old reality TV star stepped back into the spotlight yesterday for an extra special event: the one-year anniversary of her clothing line, Good American.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Kardashian made an appearance at Nordstrom in Century City, Calif., on Saturday, giving a half-hour talk about her denim line and life in general. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked especially chic for the event, wearing black leather pants, a silky, low-cut black jacket tied with a Chanel belt, and black Louboutin pumps.

We were all hoping for a glimpse of the baby bump obviously, but Kardashian's strategically loose-fitting outfit kept everything under wraps.

Our co-founders @khloekardashian @emmagrede striking a pose at @nordstromcc before the big moment 💣💣 Thank you to all who came to celebrate our one year anniversary! #goodsquad #goodamerican A post shared by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Oct 7, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Kardashian chose not to discuss the pregnancy rumors at the event, instead talking about learning to love her body and embrace her curves, no matter what size she is.

"My weight fluctuates all the time, and I love that at any size I feel comfortable," she said. "When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes, I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am."

Congrats to Kardashian and Good American for an amazing year! We can't wait to see what they do next.