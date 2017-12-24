Khloé Kardashian Makes First Appearance Since Confirming Pregnancy

We see you, momma-to-be! Earlier in the week, Khloé Kardashian (finally) confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, and yesterday, she was spotted out and about for the first time since blessing the world with this great news.

On Saturday, Koko made her way through LAX, presumably en route home to celebrate the holidays with the Kardashian clan. Kardashian is no stranger in the Los Angeles airport, as she splits her time between L.A. and Cleveland, where she and 26-year-old Thompson own a home together.

For this trip back to Cali, the 33-year-old reality TV star kept her airport attire comfy, wearing a baggy black coat, black leggings, and a pair of sneakers. She covered up her face with oversized sunglasses as her blonde hair fell down around her shoulders. Not a great outfit for bump watching, but we bet Kardashian will rock some amazing maternity clothes for the holidays now that she's announced her news to the world.

RAAK / BACKGRID

All that's left is for younger sis Kylie Jenner to confirm her own pregnancy news! Is that so much to ask for at Christmas?