Khloé Kardashian's Fall Beauty Routine Only Costs $73

Thanks to Khloé Kardashian, you can give your entire fall beauty inventory—we’re talking eyes, lips, cheeks, and more—a makeover for a grand total of $73. After dressing up with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the most epic Game of Thrones couple costume ever, the celebrity took to her app to breakdown her very favorite fall drugstore beauty products. Because news flash: Quality makeup doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s one of the greatest facts of life.

"Fall is a great time to update your makeup! Not only should you change up the shades you're using, but the new season is also perfect to get rid of products that have either dried up or been collecting dust the past few months," Kardashian wrote on her app.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

She’s right, too. You should absolutely toss anything that’s expired, and considering it’s November, now is the perfect time to embrace fall’s warmer and richer hues, whether that’s a swipe of deep berry lipstick or metallic jewel-toned eyeshadow.

From lip gloss to highlighter, keep scrolling to shop a few of her favorites—most of which ring up for less than $10 each.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products