Khloé Kardashian's Fall Beauty Routine Only Costs $73

Thanks to Khloé Kardashian, you can give your entire fall beauty inventory—we’re talking eyes, lips, cheeks, and more—a makeover for a grand total of $73. After dressing up with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the most epic Game of Thrones couple costume ever, the celebrity took to her app to breakdown her very favorite fall drugstore beauty products. Because news flash: Quality makeup doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s one of the greatest facts of life.
"Fall is a great time to update your makeup! Not only should you change up the shades you're using, but the new season is also perfect to get rid of products that have either dried up or been collecting dust the past few months," Kardashian wrote on her app.
She’s right, too. You should absolutely toss anything that’s expired, and considering it’s November, now is the perfect time to embrace fall’s warmer and richer hues, whether that’s a swipe of deep berry lipstick or metallic jewel-toned eyeshadow.
From lip gloss to highlighter, keep scrolling to shop a few of her favorites—most of which ring up for less than $10 each.
1. e.l.f cosmetics Workout Ready Lip & Cheek Palette
ELF Cosmetics | $8
2. Milani Amore Matte Metallic Lip Crème
Milani | $8
3. Pixi Lid Lovelies Festive Eyes Palette
Pixi | $22
4. Maybelline City Mini Eyeshadow Palettes
Maybelline | $8
5. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
L'Oreal Paris | $9
6. Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick
Sonia Kashuk | $11
7. Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick
Neutrogena | $7