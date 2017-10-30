Khloé Kardashian Brings a Lighting Crew to the DMV for Her Driver's License Photo

Though driver's license photos for the average person are often cringe-worthy, Khloé Kardashian resolved to have a shot that befitted her actual beauty.

On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Good American co-founder pulled off a complete genius move at the DMV.

"I finally get to change my last name back to Kardashian," Kardashian stated with BFF Malika Haqq and the show's lighting director, Landon Hosto, by her side. "Landon, what do you think?" she asked.

"I think you stay right there, I'll throw the [lighting] ring around the lens," Hosto stated, before holding up a huge light to ensure Kardashian looked flawless.

Haqq helped Kardashian do her makeup and there was also a green backdrop in place.

And we won't lie: Her photo came as close to perfection as anyone could hope for.

We wouldn't expect anything less from a selfie queen like Kardashian. We don't have a lighting director at our disposal, but a couple of our BFFs could probably make this happen for our next DMV trip, right?