Khloé Kardashian's Chic New Eyewear Collection Supports a Great Cause

Camryn Rabideau
Nov 11, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Khloe Kardashian is making our holiday shopping much easier this year. The reality TV star recently announced a new collaboration with DIFF Eyewear, and in addition to being completely and totally chic, the line of vintage-inspired sunglasses also supports a great cause.

On Friday, Kardashian announced on Instagram that she's partnered with DIFF to design a custom collection of sunglasses. "Exciting news, babes!!" she wrote. "I've partnered with @diffeyewear to design my own exclusive collection just in time for the holidays."

The DIFFxKOKO designs are totally on-trend, featuring metallic frames, a thin brow bar, and teardrop mirror lenses. The 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star models the sunglasses in the promo video, all while wearing several sexy, skin-bearing outfits.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian on How Diet Cheat Days Actually Boost Her Metabolism

The best part of this collab, however, is arguably its charitable outreach. For every pair of sunglasses sold, DIFF is going to donate a pair of reading glasses to those in need. That's what we call a win-win!

You can buy Kardashian's designs on diffeyewear.com starting November 13. The sunglasses will cost $85, and they'd make a great gift for the fashion-lovers on your list!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Khloe Kardashian. And I'm Emma Grede and we are the founders of Good American. [MUSIC] Well, these are her favorite jeans, but she also loves the Very encouraging, it's so true. Tick! We should have a little ding. So Khloe is all about the skinny, but Khloe also pioneered the good waist. So she loves something that shows off her teeniest-tiniest parts You know me, girl! And that's that. Like who she wants to see in the brand, Rihanna Rihanna all the way. Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! It's Khloe, Khloe really is into herself. Really into myself. Yeah. She really is. I didn't wanna say. I didn't want to embarrass her. You know what? I'm a narcissist. [LAUGH] I am. I'll give that to Emma. [LAUGH] I would say True Blue. In black? [LAUGH] What? Okay, fine. True blue was just easy [CROSSTALK] I think that Khloe likes a light denim. I would go with that. So far Emma knows me more, it's okay, okay. You can see where the love is in this relationship. [LAUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO] I would say maybe camel toe. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] Absolutely right. Who likes to come on top Who likes to come on top? I think [UNKNOWN] getting to the back. Yes. Because that's the thing. That's a good one It' s getting the [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!