Khloé Kardashian's Chic New Eyewear Collection Supports a Great Cause

Khloe Kardashian is making our holiday shopping much easier this year. The reality TV star recently announced a new collaboration with DIFF Eyewear, and in addition to being completely and totally chic, the line of vintage-inspired sunglasses also supports a great cause.

On Friday, Kardashian announced on Instagram that she's partnered with DIFF to design a custom collection of sunglasses. "Exciting news, babes!!" she wrote. "I've partnered with @diffeyewear to design my own exclusive collection just in time for the holidays."

The DIFFxKOKO designs are totally on-trend, featuring metallic frames, a thin brow bar, and teardrop mirror lenses. The 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star models the sunglasses in the promo video, all while wearing several sexy, skin-bearing outfits.

The best part of this collab, however, is arguably its charitable outreach. For every pair of sunglasses sold, DIFF is going to donate a pair of reading glasses to those in need. That's what we call a win-win!

You can buy Kardashian's designs on diffeyewear.com starting November 13. The sunglasses will cost $85, and they'd make a great gift for the fashion-lovers on your list!