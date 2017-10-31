Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Bares Her Abs in Daenerys Targaryen Costume

Look out Hollywood, the Mother of Dragons is ready to conquer Los Angeles—and, no, it's not Emilia Clarke! Khloé Kardashian dressed up as the actress's Game of Thrones character for Halloween, and she makes for a very convincing Daenerys Targaryen.

In true Kardashian fashion, she went all out for the holiday. Not only did she wear a long blonde wig, but she also dared to bare her baby bump. Khloé paired skimpy silver armor with a high-waisted brown skirt that showed off a sliver of her growing stomach. Thigh-high furry boots and a fur shawl completed the costume.

👑Game Of Thrones 👑 thank you for everything @styledbyhrush @andrewfitzsimons @bryanhearns @missjilljacobs !! Happy Halloween 👻 🎃🦇 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Khloé wasn't the only one dressed in her Westerosi best. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's boyfriend Tristan Thompson went in GoT theme, too. He dressed as Dany's now (sadly) deceased first husband, Khal Drogo. Guess they don't think that Dany and Jon Snow will end up together!

The reality star took to her Instagram to share photos from the night, captioning one of her and Thompson kissing with a GoT-inspired quote. "Moon of my life," she wrote.

👑 Moon of my life 👑 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Happy Halloween 👻 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

The couple wore their ensembles to a pre-Halloween party last night, and took home best couples costume. We can see why!