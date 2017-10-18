Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Cheers on Boyfriend Tristan Thompson at Cavs Season Opener

Basketball season has officially begun, which means it's time to cheer on your favorite team. If you're Khloé Kardashian that team is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After filming the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas special with her family in Los Angeles on Monday, the pregnant star headed to the Ohio city to cheer on her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, during the Cavs' season opener against the Boston Celtics at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

While Thompson, who is a power forward on the team, hit the court alongside some of the league's best, including LeBron James, Khloé took her place in the stands, and she looked gorgeous in an all-black look. The reality star accessorized her ensemble with oversize gold hoop earrings, styling her short blonde bob in loose waves.

Fans took to Instagram to share snaps of her, and one lucky group even got a selfie with Khloé. With many months to go in the season, we have a feeling this won't be the last courtside spotting—well, at least until the baby arrives.

