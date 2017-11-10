Khloé Kardashian on How Diet Cheat Days Actually Boost Her Metabolism

The Kardashians are as known for their intense fitness, diet, and health regimens and routines as they are for their selfies, but even they have cheat days sometimes. The sisters recently went on a junk food binge with piles and piles of everything from Funyuns to Jolly Ranchers included, and Khloé Kardashian is all for it.

The reality star took to her app on Friday to talk about her sisters' junk splurge, and she revealed how having these kinds of dietary cheat days is actually beneficial.

"You probably saw the junk food haul my sisters and I splurged on for my mom's birthday. We went IN! Funyuns, Hostess Donettes, Pringles, Jolly Ranchers, and on and on and on. And let me tell you, every calorie was worth it, LOL," she wrote.

"Eating healthy 100 percent of the time 24/7 is just not realistic. It's all about that balance. And you've got to live a little. Cheat days—or, as I like to call them, "treat days"—are so important for maintaining your diet (it's a proven fact, dolls! )."

As it turns out, cheat days are more than just fun, because Kardashian said they can actually help your health and wellbeing.

"A cheat day doesn't just give your mind a break from all the restrictions, experts say moderate 'cheating' can actually give your metabolism a boost," she wrote. "So, grab those Cheetos or Milk Duds (or whatever your fave is) and indulge a little. You deserve it!"

You heard it straight from Koko: Leave guilt by the wayside when eating Cheetos, please and thank you.