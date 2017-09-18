Khloé Kardashian Fires Back at Body Shamers Who Called Her Fat for Wearing Baggy Clothes

Khloé Kardashian is not here for the haters. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star fired back at critics who accused her of gaining weight after she stepped out in baggy clothes for a laser hair removal appointment.

"So rude of people to say I'm getting fat because I wore baggy clothes to get laser hair removal. It's called being comfortable people," she wrote on Twitter yesterday. In the photos that sparked the social media trolling, Khloé wore an oversize long-sleeve t-shirt and large sweatpants.

So rude of people to say I'm getting fat because I wore baggy clothes to get laser hair removal. It's called being comfortable people. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 17, 2017

Anyways... Happy Sunday 💋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 17, 2017

While the look was definitely a departure from the usual skin-tight clothing and ab-baring looks she usually steps out in, it's never okay to criticize someones weight, so we're glad Khloé took a stand, especially since she looks just as amazing as ever.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian’s Easy, Post-Workout Breakfast Recipes

Kardashain works hard to maintain her 40-pound weight loss with a strict diet and workout routine. She regularly posts about her healthy lifestyle, sharing exercise and diet tips on her app as well as on Instagram and Snapchat.

🌮 Taco Tuesday 🌮 I think I only workout so I can stuff my face for taco Tuesday! PS- I have no idea why my abs look so strong in this pic but I had to post so I don't feel so guilty about gorging tonight!! 😜 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 25, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Because we got taco 🌮 Tuesday tonight! Follow my snap for more: khloekardashian A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT