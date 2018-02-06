Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Models a Sheer Bra in Sexy New Shoot—but Is It Good American?

Even though Khloé Kardashian is seven months pregnant, she's still got her fashion business Good American to run, and having a baby bump will not stop her from hopping behind the camera to model for the line.

The expectant Kardashian shared a snap from her latest photo shoot on Monday night, and she looked equal parts sultry and sensual as she posed in a sheer black bra.

"Shooting for Good American today with my Good Squad @styledbyhrush @andrewfitzsimons #GoodMama," she wrote alongside the picture.

The caption confirms that the photo is for a Good American shoot, but the only visible item of clothing is her bra. Is Kardashian wearing a pair of her line's denim jeans just out of frame? Or is Good American dipping a toe into the lingerie market?

There's no official word on whether or not Good American is entering the lingerie world yet (InStyle has reached out), but with bodysuits already available from the line, it isn't a stretch to keep fingers crossed for Good American bras. Alternatively: With the Kardashian-Jenner family's heavy involvement with Calvin Klein, could a collaboration be in the works?

Kardashian's glowy tan skin and sleek blonde ponytail Instagram follows up a post in which she and little sis Kylie Jenner bare their baby bumps together, just before Jenner welcomed a baby girl.

Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson still aren't expecting their baby boy for a couple more months, but clearly nothing is stopping her from keeping up with business as usual.