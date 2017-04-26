Aunt Khloé Kardashian Is Babysitting While Kim and Kourtney Party in Mexico

Aunt Khloé Kardashian Is Babysitting While Kim and Kourtney Party in Mexico
khloekardashian/Instagram
Shop This Post
April 26, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been having the time of their lives on a girls’ trip to Mexico, and there’s no need to worry about their kiddies back at home. While mom Kris Jenner posted a snap yesterday of none other than Kathy Griffin babysitting North and Saint West, Kourtney’s kids have a babysitter that, well, makes a bit more sense.

Little sister Khloé Kardashian posted a Snapchat video on Tuesday while playing with 2-year-old Reign Disick, and the tot seems to be having fun with his Aunt KoKo. In the clip, both Khloé and Reign have a bunny filter on their faces, and their voices are distorted to be high and squeaky.

VIDEO: 10 Times Khloé Kardashian Was the Best Aunt

“Reign, did you draw on your face? Why did you draw on your face?” Khloé asks her young nephew, as you can see what looks like pink crayon markings on his forehead and cheeks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTVMuavDMyY/?taken-by=khloesnapchats&hl=en

Meanwhile, mom Kourtney has been having a little too much fun, Tweeting that she "may or may not have thrown up four times last night and slept in it."

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Cue from Kim, Rocks a Thong Swimsuit on Vacay

Hey, you only turn 38 once!

The Latest in Video

Mila Kunis Renovated Her Childhood Home to Surprise Her Parents
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top