Khloé Kardashian Has Picked a Baby Boy Name, and It Doesn't Start with "K"

Khloé Kardashian just celebrated six months of her pregnancy with sweet baby bump-bearing Instagrams, and now she's revealing more about what she's planning for her little bundle of joy.

It has previously been confirmed that Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy, and while Kardashian discussed maternity life The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, she also spilled the name she likes most for a son.

Michael Rozman/Warner Brothers

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior—Tristan Jr.,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Thankfully, she won't need to, since she's having a boy. She also told DeGeneres that she wants her baby to have a "K" or "T" initial like mom and dad, but it seems baby Tristan Jr. will bypass the "K" name.

Kardashian was more than happy to talk about her own pregnancy, dishing on everything from maternity clothes to her cravings, but when the subject inevitably shifted to her baby sister Kylie Jenner's pregnancy, Kardashian kept mum.

"Is Kylie craving things yet?" DeGeneres asked.

"What do you mean?" Kardashian replied.

"She's pregnant," DeGeneres said.

Lars Niki/Corbis/Getty Images

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Explains How Pregnancy Has Changed Her Workout Routine

Kardashian insisted that she didn't know what DeGeneres was talking about, so DeGeneres tried a different tactic, but it wasn't much more successful.

"Why wasn't she on the Christmas card?" DeGeneres asked.

"Um, I don't know. You gotta ask Kylie," Kardashian said. "Why don't you get Kylie on the show?"

While Kardashian didn't end up giving away any details of her sister's pregnancy, we're happy she's keeping us all up to date on her baby boy.