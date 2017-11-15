Khloé Kardashian’s Baby Bump Is on Full Display in Spandex Biker Shorts

Khloé Kardashian’s maternity style has so far consisted of comfortable oversize hoodies and lots of velvet robes, but on Tuesday she debuted her most form-fitting look yet.

The 33-year-old star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, stepped out in a look that clearly displayed her growing bump. Khloé supported big sis Kim Kardashian West at a dinner in celebration of her new fragrance, Crystal Gardenia, where she wore a sleek and equally sultry look.

Kim kept it minimal in a white Dolce & Gabbana dress, but it's what Khloé wore that caught our eye.

The reality TV star and denim designer wore an oversize black blazer with silky lapels, pointed-toe booties, and fishnet leggings. She paired the pieces with a tucked-in black top and matching spandex biker shorts that hugged her bump.

While Khloé has not addressed her pregnancy, other members of the family have. On Wednesday, Kim explained it’s up to each sister to determine what she wants to share with the public.

“We just decided there’s so much that goes on that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves, so I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have,” she said on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

For now, we’re keeping our eyes peeled.