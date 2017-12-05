Khloé Kardashian Tries (and Fails) to Block Her Baby Bump on Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian is doing a very good job at keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Despite sources confirming that she's expecting her first child with basketball player Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to officially announce the news.

With her under-the-radar approach, she has been very careful on social media to not show off her growing bump. Case in point: Her recent Snapchat session with big sister Kourtney Kardashian. In a series of posts by Kourt, Khloé keeps her arms crossed to block her stomach.

Kourtney also does a pretty good job to make sure that only Khloé's head and shoulder are in the frame. But even the best efforts can't hide her baby bump completely. While it's definitely a blink and you might miss it moment, if you watch carefully you can see it.

Watch the series of Snapchats below, and see if you can spot her bump for yourself.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:55pm PST