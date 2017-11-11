Fans Are Convinced They Can See Khloé Kardashian's Baby Bump in This Instagram

Is that a baby bump we see? On Friday, Khloé Kardashian posted an Instagram of herself promoting her new Good American bodysuits, but all fans can talk about the hint of baby bump in the photo.
"You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits,” Kardashian wrote alongside the photo of her posing in a burgundy version and a pair of sky-high heels. “You can mix and match colors (I’m obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays.”
While it's kind of hard to tell if it is her bump, if you look closely, you can see a curve to her stomach. "I can see the bump!!!" one of her Instagram followers wrote. "It’s a baby bump," another echoed.
The mom-to-be has yet to officially debut her baby bump, but she's shown it off subtly since it was confirmed. The best look fans got was when she dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen for Halloween.