Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Conceals Baby Bump with Loose-Fitting Sweater 

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is continuing to toy with fans' emotions with her latest baby bump-skimming maternity look. On Monday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star only added fuel to rumors of an impending bundle of joy as she stepped out with sister Kim in Los Angeles while sporting a noticeably curvier figure.

Unlike her raven-haired sibling, who famously flaunted her expectant curves during her two past pregnancies, Khoé opted to skim over her baby bump in a dark printed knit sweater, which she paired with a delicate silver cross pendant.

A pair of light wash skinny jeans from her denim brand Good American and a sexy pair of black Christian Louboutin booties finished off the star's casual and comfortable maternity look.

While the 33-year-old opted to keep her burgeoning bump understated, Kardashian didn't bother trying to mask her tell-tale mom-to-be glow, which she highlighted with romantic blonde waves, a dose pout, and smoky eyes.

It's safe to say that impending motherhood definitely agrees with this star!