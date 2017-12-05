Khloé Kardashian Tried Hiding Her Baby Bump with a Birkin

Expectant mother Khloé Kardashian hasn't yet talked about her pregnancy publicly, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have strong maternity style. The reality star was spotted leaving a studio in Calabasas, Calif. on Monday in a cozy-looking off-duty street style outfit that almost looks like something her beau, basketball player Tristan Thompson, might wear.

Kardashian wore a black sweatshirt with sweatpants and large sunglasses, but it was her arm candy that caught our eye. Instead of showing off her baby bump, Kardashian opted to cover it completely with her olive-colored Hermès Birkin bag.

BAHE / BACKGRID

An unconventional choice? Perhaps, though because Kardashian hasn't yet addressed her pregnancy to the general public, it's a pretty understandable one. She has been blocking her baby bump from view, whether on her sister's Snapchat or with extravagant fashion choices.

Khloé and her little sis Kylie Jenner are both expecting their first children around the same time next year, and big sis Kim is also expecting a child through surrogacy, so it's looking like 2018 will shape up to be the year of the Kardashian.

We'll try to keep up.