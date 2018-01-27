Khloé Kardashian Reveals She’s Almost 7 Months Pregnant

As our fascination with the Kardashian pregnancies knows no bounds (we’re looking at you, Kylie) we are avidly keeping track of every baby kick and bump report. Today, Khloé Kardashian, who has been very good about keeping us apprised of details as of late (thank you Khloé), revealed that this coming Tuesday marks seven months of her pregnancy. In a Twitter exchange, Kardashian shared the deets, writing “I’m 7 months on Tuesday! Woooo woooooo.”

I'm 7 months on Tuesday! Woooo woooooo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2018

She’s went on to describe her baby’s now more-frequent kicking.

“Kick kick kick exciting,” before explaining “now it’s way more frequent and stronger.”

👶🏽 💋kick kick kick 👶🏽💋 exciting 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2018

Earlier in the week, Kardashian took to Twitter to discuss the changes going on in her body due to her pregnancy, openly sharing about the new cellulite she’s observed developing. "I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! 'Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable,'" she tweeted.

I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! "Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable." — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

Kudos to Khloé for keeping it real and letting us in on her journey to becoming a first-time mom!