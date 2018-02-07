Khloé Kardashian Looks Glamorous While Cradling Her Baby Bump in Figure-Hugging Ensemble 

Two Kardashian-Jenner babies down, one to go! After the birth of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's baby girl Chicago and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi, Khloé Kardashian is up next, and she's embracing the final months of her pregnancy.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself documenting hitting 29 weeks, and she looks gorgeous thanks to her glam squad. "Baby mama KoKo! 29 Weeks and counting ," she wrote alongside the shot.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Bare Their Naked Baby Bumps in Sister Snap

In the two photos she shared, Khloé wears a figure-hugging beige dress and what appears to be a sheer trench coat. Thanks to her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, her long blonde locks, which appear to be freshly dyed by Tracey Cunningham, are styled in voluminous loose waves. She and Hrush Achemyan went with a metallic smoky eye and matching glossy lips. Khloé kept her accessories simple, letting her baby bump do the talking.

With about two months to go before she gives birth to a son with basketball player Tristan Thompson, Khloé clearly isn't letting pregnancy get in the way of her style.